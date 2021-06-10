Edward Earl LeRoy

May 21, 1927 - June 5, 2021

Edward Earl LeRoy was born on May 21, 1927 to Earl T. and Lucia (Rasmussen) LeRoy in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

During his early years Ed would go fishing at Lakeside Park before school and this love of fishing was always with him as he fished with friends in later years. He, and some friends, would also gather rags, metal scraps, magazines, used paper and old tires which they would sell to help the World War II effort. A friend no longer wanted to run their paper route, so Ed took it over delivering 90 papers a day. The ever-resourceful Ed grew the route to 160 per day. The paper sold for $.01 for the daily and $.03 for the Sunday.

With the promise of receiving his high school diploma early, at age 17, Ed enlisted in the Navy with basic training at Great Lakes, Illinois. His assignment was Fireman (keeping the boilers going) on the USS Bladen, a troop transport ship carrying wounded from the South Pacific Theater to Hawaii. He also served on the USS Sevier.

After Honorable Discharge, Ed returned to Fond du Lac where he worked for Mercury. It was there that he met and married Helen Wegener. Two children were born to this union, Michael and Lynne. The family moved to California, where Ed worked at a missile plant on the first Sidewinder missile. After a move to Oregon, he was employed by Western Kraft as a millwright.

Ed enjoyed playing golf and doing woodworking. He would carve plaques of the carousel animals that they would sell in the gift shop, and he would buy some of them for gifts to grandkids and friends. Both Good Shepard Lutheran Church and Faith Lutheran Church, as well as other townspeople, have items handmade by him. China cabinet, home entertainment center, bedroom furniture, coffee table, and fireplace are some items he made for the home.

Serving as a board member and volunteer on the North Albany Fire Department took up some of his spare time. Ed was also an early member and volunteer committee member of the paper mill's credit union which is now Red Canoe Credit Union. He had the pleasure of being on the first Honor Flight from Oregon to Washington D.C., June of 2010.

Helen passed on 12/27/2011. Ed married Patricia McConnel on March 17, 2017. Survivors include son, Michael LeRoy (Elaine) of Bend; daughter Lynne Copeland (Brian) of Portland; sister Carol Lallier Nichols of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; grandchildren Carrie LeRoy-Fisher (Dillon) of Olympia, Washington, Katie Atkins (Derek) of Newberg, Kristina Cummings of Portland, Sean LeRoy of Beaverton; great-granddaughter Alice of Olympia, Washington; as well as many nieces and nephews in Wisconsin, Michigan, and California. Also surviving are spouse Pat McConnel-LeRoy and her family.

A military service with burial will be held at Willamette Cemetery, Millersburg, beginning at 11:00 a.m. on June 26. This will be followed by a Memorial Service and refreshments at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church beginning at 12:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend both services.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com