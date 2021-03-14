Edwin Cohn

March 27, 1926 - February 23, 2021

Edwin, born to Hannah and Morris Cohn, DC. He moved to Kansas City as a child and graduated from Central High School in 1943. He is survived by children Judith; Dr. Richard; Steve (Catherine); David (Lisa); Dr. Elizabeth Lazaroff (Dennis); ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.

Ed served in the Army during World War II. He taught history and civics, Southwest High School, Kansas City.

In 1959, Ed married Rose Osur, a widow of four young children. Together they had a daughter Elizabeth completing, their family.

Rose and Ed retired to Sacramento. Ed loved choir and veterans groups. He was invaluable for Steve's successful campaigns for Sacramento City Council.

In 2001, Ed and Rose moved to Corvallis. Ed was an avid volunteer: Elks chaplain, Lions club, American Legion. With Beit Am, he volunteered at OSP, OSCI, Stone Soup. He consistently volunteered for the Corvallis School District. He was proud of joining the Coast Guard Auxiliary at 85.

He is remembered by his family and friends; the Mennonite Home; Albany public library and those he supported in 12-step programs; by students for his humor and enthusiasm.

Burial was a graveside ceremony with full military honors at Waverly Jewish Cemetery in Albany.

Papa Ed would be honored by donations to Stone Soup or SafeHaven Humane Society.