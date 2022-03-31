Elaine Lorene (Maisel) Marshall

March 21, 1929 - March 19, 2022

Elaine Lorene (Maisel) Marshall, long-time resident of Albany, Oregon, died March 19, 2022, in Albany, just two days shy of her 93rd birthday, due to complications following a fall at her home.

Elaine was born March 21, 1929, in Stayton, Oregon, to George Elbert Maisel and Elcie Deane (Crotchett) Maisel, the youngest of five siblings, joining older brother Albert and sisters June, Georgia, and Beulah. Elaine grew up and was educated through high school in Stayton. She married Edwin Lloyd Marshall in December 1948. They lived for a time in Stayton and then moved to Albany, living first in apartments and then from 1952 in a house they built (and later expanded three times) on the outskirts of town, where she lived the rest of her life.

Before marriage and then prior to the birth of her children, Elaine worked for several years in office occupations. She was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young and took on domestic work to be able to be with them. She later was employed by several State of Oregon agencies, retiring as an office supervisor with Adult and Family Services.

Elaine was a master gardener and took pride in her summer garden and flower beds, especially her roses and other floral varieties. She and Ed did not slack off in their retirement years, as they traveled, gardened, and preserved food for themselves plus family and friends. They both worked for many years as part of Linn Christmas Greeters. Elaine continued as an active member of the Albany Seventh-day Adventist Church up to the time of her death.

Her husband Ed died in 2004. Her parents and all four siblings also preceded her in death, as did one daughter, Susan Marshall (2016), and one grandson, Whitney Marshall (2021). She is survived by sons Robert (spouse Glenna) Marshall of Idaho Falls, Idaho, James (spouse Wendy) Marshall of Lebanon, Oregon, and William (spouse Dawnelle) Marshall of Roseburg, Oregon, and daughter-in-law Barbara Brandt of Bend, Oregon, as well as three grandsons, two great-grandsons, and several nieces and nephews.

The family appreciates the care and companionship Elaine was blessed with over the years by friends and fellow church members, as well as the caregivers at Evergreen Hospice House during her last few days. Arrangements are under the direction of Weddle Funeral Services of Stayton, Oregon (www.weddle-funeral.com). A memorial service is planned for April 30, 2022, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Albany SDA Church on Grand Prairie Road.