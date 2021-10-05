Eldridge Lee Corson Sr.

July 15, 1940 - September 19, 2021

Eldridge Lee Corson Sr., or Lee as he was known by, was born to Merle Albert Corson and Dorothy A. Corson on July 15th 1940, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Lee spent most his summers in Oregon with his grandma Collins. Lee graduated East High School in the summer of 1963. Before graduating Lee joined the Naval Reserves in 1962 until he was honorable discharged in 1964.

Lee worked for several different places when in Iowa, he even went back and got a degree in accounting. Which he put to use when he and his 4 kids moved to Albany in 1980. Lee played Santa for many years in the Albany area, he played Santa at the Heritage Mall for many of those years, bringing joy and love to the family and kids who met him. Lee also was the bookkeeper for the Salvation Army for several years as well as a member of the church. He helped with the food donations, the kettles and the toy drives over the years.

Lee is proceeded in death by his father and mother, Merle Albert Corson and Dorothy A. Corson Brewer. His sister Virgina Corson, his brothers Donny Corson, Leroy Corson, and Ralph Corson. Lee is survived by his kids Eldridge Lee Corson Jr., Darciea Dawn Corson, Sheri McBreen Weeks, Merlynda Mallard, and Merle Albert Eugene Corson. His several grandkids and three great-grandkids, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Lee passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.