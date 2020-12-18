Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Currier
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Elizabeth Mae Currier

April 20, 1927 – December 12, 2020

Elizabeth Mae Currier, 93, of Albany died Saturday morning at Timberview Care Center.

Elizabeth was born in Hooker, Oklahoma to Arthur and Grace (Jackson) Schulze. On her first birthday the family moved to Compton, California. After experiencing the Long Beach earthquake of 1933, they decided to move to Albany to be near other family. Elizabeth spent the rest of her life here and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1945.

Elizabeth married Leonard Currier in 1946 and were married nearly 63 years when Leonard passed away in 2009. They enjoyed traveling and visited nearly every state. Together they had four children.

Elizabeth was an avid reader at an early age and was an accomplished Duplicate Bridge player for over 50 years achieving the rank of Gold Life Master. She was also a member of the Elkettes.

Elizabeth is survived by her four children, Christine Fickenscher (Gari) of Albany, Leonard Currier (Diane), of Tigard, Janis Wellentin (David), of Eugene and Kay Keiner (Guido) of Sublimity. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and her sister, Joyce Thornquist of Ukiah, California.

At Elizabeth's request there will be no public service.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.