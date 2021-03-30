Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Elizabeth "Betty" Hamlin
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Elizabeth "Betty" Hamlin

September 23, 1923 - March 11, 2021

Elizabeth "Betty" Hamlin passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the age of 97. Betty was born in Wasco, Oregon on September 23, 1923. She grew up on a ranch outside of Condon, Oregon. She received a bachelor's degree in Home Economics from Oregon State University, a Master's in Counseling, and a PhD in Higher Education Administration from the University of Oregon. While in Corvallis, Betty met and married Willard Hamlin. They, with their three sons, Scott, Roger, and Mark, farmed 1200 acres on Peoria Road, where the Hamlin family has owned property for 130 years.

Betty continually valued and supported educational and community programs. She was founding member of Beta Upsilon chapter of Delta Gamma sorority at Oregon State and Past Grand Matron of Eastern Star for the state of Oregon. While at Oregon State she was named to multiple National Scholastic Honoraries. From 1968-1977 she was the Director of the English Language Institute at OSU and appointed to the Oregon Educational Coordinating Commission by Gov. Victor Atiyeh. She was also appointed by former President Jimmy Carter to be a member of the Commission for Agricultural Research, Extension, and Teaching.

She fostered a spirit of determination, and love of education. Betty will be remembered as having a love for playing music, teaching her grandson math through cribbage, teaching her granddaughter how to pick daffodils in her flower garden, and speaking Spanish in her u-pick blueberry patch. She was a caring and generous grandmother who shared her wisdom and sugary cereals every chance she got!

Mrs. Hamlin is survived by her sons Roger and Mark, her grandchildren David, Michael, and Britt, and her great-granddaughter Dagny. She is preceded in death by her husband Willard and son Scott.

The Hamlin Family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Evergreen Hospice for their love and care in her final days. The family will hold a celebration of life outdoors later his summer. To leave online condolence please visit mchenryfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
WithLove Bruce & Lesley McCann
April 5, 2021
I am so grateful to Betty for helping us ladies in our work for a better society and community. We love you Betty.
Esmeralda Reyes Allen
March 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our childhood was enriched with you and family.
Judy Swanson (Smith)
March 30, 2021
