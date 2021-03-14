Elizabeth "Betty" Jeanne Hanshew

February 8, 1925 - February 23, 2021

Elizabeth "Betty" Jeanne Hanshew died Feb. 23 at the age of 96. Betty was born Feb. 8, 1925 in Whittier, California to Mabel Dix and Carlton Eckles. She had fond memories playing among orange and avocado groves with her seven siblings. At eighteen she became a chief inspector of World War II aircraft engines at the Packard plant in Detroit, an experience that led to a life-long interest in aviation.

She married Delbert Crawford and raised two sons while working many different jobs, from grocery clerk to bank teller. She moved to Alaska and had her daughter there. Betty loved challenge and adventures, including working a remote Alaskan homestead, selling real estate, cooking for an OSU sorority and being a home healthcare provider. She was an avid videographer and storyteller. Her last big project was writing her personal memoir.

She was preceded in death by husband Leonard Hanshew and son Edward Crawford. Betty is survived by her son James Crawford; daughter Robin Hadder; sister Edith Beswick; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. We will cherish Betty's boundless energy, curiosity, kindness, and most of all her love.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Betty's name to

The Grace Center for Adult Day Service, 980 NW Spruce Ave, Corvallis, OR 97330