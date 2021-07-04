Menu
Elizabeth Regina Hopson
FUNERAL HOME
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR

Elizabeth (Beth) Regina Hopson

February 4, 1976 - June 19, 2021

After keeping her mother, Patty, guessing for weeks, Elizabeth (Beth) Regina Hopson, arrived on the scene and got to work making the world a better place. Beth was born February 4, 1976, in Klamath Falls, to Ronnie and Patty Hopson. Beth left this world on June 19, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Beth was a person who lit up the room with her beautiful smile. She was witty, intelligent and a thoughtful person who was very loyal to her friends. She was known for her creative, artistic ability. Her scrapbooks were amazing and the cards she made were awesome and if you received one, it was truly a gift. Beth was many things to many people and animals. A nurse, an artist, a rescuer, a friend, a fighter and countless other labels – none of which really expresses the life, heart and mind of Beth. She loved the unlovable, saving the lives of critters that most people wouldn't bother with. She once rescued an injured, biting, mad, possum nursing it back to health and naming her Princess Pea. Beth would tend to whatever it needed lovingly until it felt cared for and knew it mattered again. Beth did that for many of us, if we listed out everyone, she's rescued it would fill more pages than her favorite book, "The Count of Monte Cristo." Beth's lasting legacy is the way she fiercely went to battle for what she knew was right for others, as much as herself. Her spirit remains an inspiration to fight for what you believe in, even when you were tired and afraid. She was fighting harder than most of us knew and can now rest in peace. Beth had wonderful care from Providence Benedictine. Our Monday nurse was Stephen. Our aides from Helping Hands were a blessing; Kendal; Priscilla; Bri; and Tatum; special friend, Kat, from Providence. We thank everyone who helped her. Beth was preceded in death by her father, Ronnie T. Hopson. She is survived by her mother, Patty Tucker; her step-father, Bob Tucker; sisters, Darcy Tucker; Dacia (Michael) Bakkum; Aunts, Marjorie White; Kathy Siegfried: Kit Meshell; uncles, Danny Hopson; Daryl Hopson; Jim (Helen Holt) Reser; cousins, Abie Meshell; Alice Brown; Tom Weldon; Andy (Wendy); Biranna; Lindsey Reser; Tanya Jayden; and Kyra Newell; nephews, Cody and Jordon Ermatinger; many friends, too many to list, Aliesha (Zak) Milligan; Heidi (Brandon) Stoulil; Emily Powers; Krissy Knight; Amber Vogler; Leslie; Chris; and Amy. Beth's canine family will miss her too, Cidka and Pedro. Beth requested no formal burial service, but wanted a gathering of her family and friends for a celebration of life, July 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. For more information, please contact Aliesha Milligan at 541-990-1499 by July 1, 2021. To honor Beth's memory, contributions can be made to your local animal shelter in Beth Hopson's memory by following this link: http//safehavenhumane.org/support-us/donate and click "one time gift" then click the box for "I would like to dedicate this donation." If you would like to send a notification to Beth's family, complete the fields for "send notification to" with this information. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
OR
Funeral services provided by:
North Santiam Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just found out Beth died. I´m heartbroken. She was my best friend in high school. We had so much fun together. She was one of the funniest people I knew. I can´t believe she´s gone. I am so sorry.
Dalia Spektor
December 28, 2021
So, so sorry. It's hard.
Mark Daniels
Other
August 26, 2021
Patti and Bob - I am so sorry. You have lost a bright and courageous loved one. Hugs and loves, Alice
Alice Sisemore
July 9, 2021
I remember that beautiful little girl when I babysat her in Klamath Falls so many years ago. My heartfelt condolences Patty.
Stephanie McVay
June 28, 2021
You were a great friend and you will be greatly missed.
Eric Storer
Friend
June 26, 2021
We're so sorry to hear of Beth's passing. She was a true ray of sunshine and a joy to be around. She will be missed
Bob and Debi Luther
June 26, 2021
