Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Popp

November 18, 1929 - August 29, 2021

Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Popp died early morning of August 29, 2021 in the compassionate care of the Odd Fellows of Walla Walla nursing staff and Hospice of Walla Walla.

Betty was born to Adam and Mary (Repko) Voytek, on November 18, 1929, in Tarentum, Pennsylvania.

Betty soon thereafter moved to Oregon with her family and settled on Roger's Mountain, near the parish of Our Lady of Lourdes in Jordan, Oregon. After a few years on the farm, the family moved to nearby Scio, where Betty completed high school.

She lived in Albany, Oregon where she began her career in banking and later moved to Mt. Angel, Oregon and Woodburn, Oregon.

After retirement, Betty followed her daughter Kathryn (Wellman) Elmenhurst to Walla Walla, Washington to be with her grandchildren and all of their activities. Betty remained in Walla Walla until her death.

Betty loved her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter, her friends and her church as well as animals, both domestic and wild.

Betty is survived by her former husband, Richard Wellman of Gleneden, Oregon, her son Edward McReynolds and his wife Anita Grinich of Bend, Oregon, her daughter Kathryn (Wellman) Elmenhurst and her husband Dale of Walla Walla, her grandchildren Claire (Elmenhurst) Moxley and her husband Dennis (DJ) of Portland, Paul Elmenhurst of Walla Walla, Andrew Elmenhurst of Missoula, Montana, Amy Elmenhurst of Seattle and Luke Elmenhurst of Walla Walla. Finally, she is survived by her great-granddaughter Leona Moxley of Portland.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Mary (Repko) Voytek, her brothers Joseph and Robert and two infant brothers, as well as her husbands, Jack McReynolds and Stewart Popp.

Betty will be interned at the Our Lady of Lourdes cemetery in Jordan, Oregon this fall.

Contributions in her honor may be made to Mt. Angel Abbey or to the Blue Mountain Humane Society.