Elizabeth (Beth) Regina Hopson Stayton

February 4, 1976 - June 19, 2021

Beth, 45, passed away on June 19, 2021, surrounded by family, after keeping her mother, Patty, guessing for weeks. She arrived on the scene and got to work making the world a better place. Beth was born on February 4, 1976 in Klamath Falls to Ronnie and Patty Hopson. Beth was a person who lit up the room with her beautiful smile. She was witty, intelligent and a thoughtful person who was very loyal to her friends. She was known for her creative, artistic ability. Her scrapbooks were amazing and the cards she made were awesome and if you received one, it was truly a gift. Beth was many things to many people and animals. A nurse, an artist, a rescuer, a friend, a fighter and countless other labels – none of which really expresses the life, heart and mind of Beth. She loved the unlovable, saving the lives of critters that most people wouldn't bother with. She once rescued an injured, biting, mad, possum nursing it back to health and naming her Princess Pea. Beth would tend to whatever it needed lovingly until it felt cared for and knew it mattered again. Beth did that for many of us, if we listed out everyone, she's rescued it would fill more pages than her favorite book, "The Count of Monte Cristo." Beth's lasting legacy is the way she fiercely went to battle for what she knew was right for others, as much as herself. Her spirit remains an inspiration to fight for what you believe in, even when you were tired and afraid. She was fighting harder than most of us knew and can now rest in peace. Beth had wonderful care from Providence Benedictine. Our Monday nurse was Stephen. Our aides from Helping Hands were a blessing; Kendal; Priscilla; Bri; and Tatum; special friend, Kat, from Providence. We thank everyone who helped her. Beth was preceded in death by her father, Ronnie T. Hopson. She is survived by her mother, Patty Tucker; her step-father, Bob Tucker; sisters, Darcy Tucker; Dacia (Michael) Bakkum; Aunts, Marjorie White; Kathy Siegfried: Kit Meshell; uncles, Danny Hopson; Daryl Hopson; Jim (Helen Holt) Reser; cousins, Abie Meshell; Alice Brown; Tom Weldon; Andy (Wendy); Biranna; Lindsey Reser; Tanya Jayden; and Kyra Newell; nephews, Cody and Jordon Ermatinger; many friends, too many to list, Aliesha (Zak) Milligan; Heidi (Brandon) Stoulil; Emily Powers; Krissy Knight; Amber Vogler; Leslie; Chris; and Amy. Beth's canine family will miss her too, Cidka and Pedro. Beth requested no formal burial service, but wanted a gathering of her family and friends for a celebration of life, July 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. For more information, please contact Aliesha Milligan at 541-990-1499 by July 1, 2021. To honor Beth's memory, contributions can be made to your local animal shelter in Beth Hopson's memory by following this link: http//safehavenhumane.org/support-us/donate and click "one time gift" then click the box for "I would like to dedicate this donation." If you would like to send a notification to Beth's family, complete the fields for "send notification to" with this information. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.