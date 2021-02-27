Menu
Ella Louise Wegdahl
1931 - 2021
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Ella Louise Wegdahl

May 2, 1931 - Jan. 28, 2021

Ella Louise Wegdahl, age 89, passed away peacefully in her home on January 28, 2021 due to natural causes. She was born May 2, 1931 in Portland to Timothy and Mildred Powers. Both parents passed away when Ella and her siblings were all under the age of 18, and she was sent, along with her brother Tim to live with relatives in Grand Ronde. She spoke of times working on the farm and going to school and enjoying the outdoors that farm living provides. When she finished school, she then pursued a career as a hairdresser, eventually becoming a teacher for Phagans Beauty School in Corvallis.

Later, she was introduced to her husband, Leander Wegdahl from Portland by a close friend and they were married on October 22, 1966 after a short courtship. They both enjoyed a life of gardening, fishing, and traveling to visit friends and family within and outside of Oregon and the US. Leander passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's and Dementia on February 16, 2004.

Ella spent the rest of her life after retirement and Leander's passing, working in her garden, and taking good care of herself by continuing to work out at Timberhill Athletic Club. She was always expanding her network of friends in her community, by offering a "hello" along with a smile to anyone she may meet along the way. She developed so many acquaintances from this simple gesture. Once you were on her list, she would inquire if you would like some of her sweet treats that she traditionally baked every year. This became known to all that knew her well and we all looked forward to holidays and or any other celebrations. Since every batch made and delivered came with a hug and lots of love.

Ella is survived by her brother and wife Timothy and Katy, daughter Susan and fiance Tom, grandson, and wife Jason and Marmalee, plus 4 great-grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Ella requested her remains to be placed next to her husband Leander at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Or. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Feb. 27, 2021.
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
She has a special place in our heart. She was kind and funny. We miss her! Her last year was not an easy one but she kept her since of humour even when she was hurting. Sincere sympathy from both of us. Felipe and Nadine.
Felipe and Nadine mata
February 28, 2021
Ella you will be missed. Thanks for teaching me what I know in hairdressing.
Henri duce
February 28, 2021
She was one of a kind. Loved visiting with her. She will be missed by so many.
Ann Smith
February 27, 2021
