Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ellen Lorraine Knight
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Ellen Lorraine Knight

September 4, 1928 - March 14, 2022

Ellen Lorraine Knight (Blanchard), longtime resident of Brownsville, passed away peacefully March 14, 2022. She was born September 4, 1928 in Montrose, Colorado, she moved to Corvallis with her family in her late teens.

She attended Oregon State College where she met and married William R. Knight. He preceded her in death in 2009. Ellen joined Eastern Star in 1948 and was a member of the Brownsville Baptist Church.

She loved her sheep, singing, playing the piano, and sitting by a sunny window on a chilly day.

She is survived by her three children, Ray Knight, Michael Knight and Sylvia Goodman-Knight, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and Trisha Brown, her long time caregiver.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Albany.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.