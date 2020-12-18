Ellen G. Madarus

November 30, 1930 – December 12, 2020

Ellen was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin. She lived there until the family moved to the Northwest in 1941. Living first in McCleary, Washington with grandparents then moving to Jefferson, Oregon during her middle school years. She graduated from Scio High School in 1948. Ellen met Henry Madarus while in high school and they married on July 1, 1950.

In the world of work, God prepared Ellen for her special service, starting early as a car dealership office worker, then Nebergal's. Later at First Baptist Church (now Willamette Community Church) as church secretary. Several years later, she was a bookkeeper for Salem Academy until her three children graduated from SA. Her next career move was office manager for Decor Electric. Her greatest challenge and the one for which the Lord had been preparing her, she was asked to set up the books for Santiam Christian High School. Before she retired as their bookkeeper, the school had added the Junior High and Elementary grades, and a comprehensive computer accounting program with parent/student data base, tuition billing, payroll, and student activities funds.

In retirement, Ellen enjoyed traveling, reading, Bible study, gardening and visiting with family and friends.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Henry Madarus, and parents Willard and Mabel Allman. She is survived by daughter Peggy (Richard) Bruner; sons David (Maureen) Madarus and Willard Madarus; grandchildren Kim (Kyle) Baker, Tami Lahmann Bruner; great-grandson Tanner Baker; sisters Virjean Hoover, Marge Adams and Vivian Britt; brothers Bill Allman and Russell (Janene) Allman; numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside was held at Franklin Butte Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Santiam Christian Schools, The Gideons International or a charity of your choice in memory of Ellen. Thank you.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com.