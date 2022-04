Elmer Patterson

September 2, 2947 - May 2, 2021

Elmer Patterson, Corvallis, was born September 2, 1947 and passed away May 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lois Pauline Patterson. Elmer is survived by son, Jeremy, sister, Lynn, and brother, Steve.

Graveside services will be held at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Corvallis, July 9 at 11 a.m.. All are welcome to come an speak.