Elmer Riekenberg
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Elmer Riekenberg

November 24, 1929 - June 28, 2021

Elmer Riekenberg was born in Barnes, Kansas and then moved to Corvallis with his family when he was a young boy. Elmer attended Zion Lutheran School and graduated from Corvallis High School. Later he served his country as a member of the Oregon National Guard.

The majority of his career was spent working as part of the road crew for Benton County. Elmer was blessed with a positive attitude toward life and the gift of telling a good story. He enjoyed hunting, watching the car races at Willamette Speedway in Lebanon, tinkering on cars, road trips to Kansas and Nebraska for family reunions, attending garage sales with his sister, Laverna, and dining at Izzy's restaurant!

He was a lifelong member and supporter of programs both at Zion Lutheran Church and School. He is survived by his niece, Kathy Dawson (Steve), grandnephew, Jeff Dawson (Marianne), and nephew, Albert Eggers (Susan). A memorial service will be held at McHenry Funeral Home, July 19, 2021 at 11 a.m., with refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Lutheran School. The family would like to say a special thanks to the members of Zion Lutheran Church who provide transportation to church activities and to the staff at Holistic Hands Seniors Adult Foster Care for all of their loving care.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
McHenry Funeral Home Chapel
206 NW 5th St., Corvallis, OR
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathies to all at Zion Lutheran at Elmer´s passing. His faithful service and dedication to Zion was a blessing. God´s peace and blessings to all Elmer´s family and friends.
Jay musfeldt
Friend
July 1, 2021
