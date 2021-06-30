Elmer Riekenberg

November 24, 1929 - June 28, 2021

Elmer Riekenberg was born in Barnes, Kansas and then moved to Corvallis with his family when he was a young boy. Elmer attended Zion Lutheran School and graduated from Corvallis High School. Later he served his country as a member of the Oregon National Guard.

The majority of his career was spent working as part of the road crew for Benton County. Elmer was blessed with a positive attitude toward life and the gift of telling a good story. He enjoyed hunting, watching the car races at Willamette Speedway in Lebanon, tinkering on cars, road trips to Kansas and Nebraska for family reunions, attending garage sales with his sister, Laverna, and dining at Izzy's restaurant!

He was a lifelong member and supporter of programs both at Zion Lutheran Church and School. He is survived by his niece, Kathy Dawson (Steve), grandnephew, Jeff Dawson (Marianne), and nephew, Albert Eggers (Susan). A memorial service will be held at McHenry Funeral Home, July 19, 2021 at 11 a.m., with refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Lutheran School. The family would like to say a special thanks to the members of Zion Lutheran Church who provide transportation to church activities and to the staff at Holistic Hands Seniors Adult Foster Care for all of their loving care.