Emil Seehafer
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Emil Roland Seehafer

May 3, 1937 – December 5, 2020

Emil Roland Seehafer, 83 of Corvallis, Oregon, passed on December 5, 2020 in Albany, Oregon. Emil was born on May 3, 1937 in Clatskanie, Oregon to Emil William Seehafer and Evelyn Dalles (Cowan) Seehafer.

Emil attended Clatskanie Union High School and graduated in 1956. He went to Oregon State College in Corvallis, Oregon for 2 years. He married Joan Lillian Noll on September 12, 1959 in Clatskanie, Oregon. After their marriage Emil served for 3 years in the Army, he was stationed in Germany. After his military service he went to work at Clemens Forest Products in Philomath Oregon. When the mill closed down he went to work for a short time at the Leading Plywood Mill. In 1970 he found employment with the Corvallis School District in the maintenance department and worked there till he retired. He Joined the Oregon National Guard in 1973 and continued to serve till 1992 completing his 20 years of service with the military.

He was preceded in death by his parents Emil W. Seehafer, Evelyn Seehafer, his brother Freddrick (Fred) Seehafer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan Seehafer of Corvallis. Oregon, his brother William (Bill) Seehafer of Harrisburg, Oregon, his sons Lawrence (Larry) Seehafer of Kelso, Washington and Craig Seehafer of Corvallis, Oregon. He has one grandson Matthew Seehafer of Kelso, Washington, and a large family of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your favorite charity.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.

McHenry Funeral home In Corvallis is taking care of the arrangements. Please leave your condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
