Ernest "Ernie" Green
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Ernest "Ernie" Green

January 22, 1931 - September 22, 2021

Ernest Green wrote his obit years ago, he was a humble man and loved the simple life.

"Mr. Green served in the US Marine Corp during the Korean conflict. He moved to California soon after his discharge where he worked for General Dynamics, and met his wife, Dixie Lee. They moved to Corvallis, Oregon in June 1966 where they resided until his death. Mr Green retired from Neptune Microfloc and OSU. He is survived by his wife Dixie Green, son Brian Green (Debbie), daughter Karey Peaslee (Jeff), 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandkids."

A celebration of life will be held Oct. 1st at 11 a.m. at Grant Avenue Baptist Church, Corvallis.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Grant Avenue Baptist Church
Corvallis, OR
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ernie was one of the kindest men that I have ever known. My sympathies to Dixie, Brian and Karey.
Mike Garcia
October 1, 2021
My sincere sympathies to Dixie, Brian and Karen and the rest of the family. May you have God's blessings and comfort always.
Steve Nash
September 25, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Felipe and Armandine Mata
Friend
September 24, 2021
