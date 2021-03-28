Erwin Lester Harvey

May 17, 1929 - Mar. 15, 2021

Erwin Lester Harvey was born in Timber Lake, South Dakota, on May 17, 1929. He passed away at the age of 91 on March 15, 2021 in the care of Marquis Assisted Living in Oregon City.

He was the first child of Lester Harvey and Pearl (Dahlgren) Harvey. At the age of six his family moved to Corvallis where Erwin lived most of his life.

Erwin went to school in Corvallis, attending Lincoln Grade School and graduating from Corvallis High School in 1947. He attended Oregon State University where he was a manager for the Beaver's Football team. This encouraged a lifetime enthusiasm for everything Beavers.

During the summer of 1950 Erwin met Margie Lou Cuniff. They were married August 16, 1952 in Corvallis. A week later they took off for Santa Ana, California where he was stationed at El Toro Marine Corp Base. In July of 1953 he received orders to go to Kaneohe Marine Corp Base in Hawaii where the couple lived in Honolulu. Erwin was honorably discharged in February 1955. The couple moved to Albany.

Erwin was a true salesman and enjoyed working with restaurants, grocery stores and delis selling meat products. His smile and friendly demeanor endeared him to many customers who became good friends. He moved his family from Albany to Medford working for Nebergall's Meats in 1965. The family enjoyed Southern Oregon; gardening, camping, boating and waterskiing. In 1973 the family moved back to Corvallis where he continued sales in the valley. Erwin loved Beaver sports, especially football, and women's basketball but also became a huge fan of Linfield Softball. He enjoyed traveling around the country following the Wildcats.

He is survived by his son Mark, (Susan), his granddaughters Lauren (Kevin) and Megan, his brothers Orlyn, and Darrel. He was preceded in death by Margie Lou, his wife of 56 years, daughter Rembie Lou, son Jeff, brothers Glenn and Bill, sisters Ruth and Donna.

There will be a graveside celebration at Oak Lawn Memorial Park, in Corvallis, later in the summer when it is safe for family and friends to attend. Funeral arrangements are taken care of by Mt. Scott Funeral Home, Portland.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to your local food bank.