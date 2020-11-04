Esther Linares

Esther Linares, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at home in Salem surrounded by her loved ones on October 30, 2020. She was the youngest of 5 children born to Miguel Esquivel Cintra and Antonia Navarro in Caibaré n, Cuba where she grew up. In 1956, she married Carlos G Linares, the love of her life since they first met at the age of 14. Esther and Carlos moved their family to the United States in 1961, and eventually settled in Lebanon, Oregon in 1963 where they raised their 5 sons. Esther embraced her new life, thoroughly enjoying the beauty and lifestyle that Oregon offers. She learned many new skills and made many new friends in the community. Esther loved to entertain family and friends at their home in Tangent, and their home became a gathering place for many Latino friends in the Willamette Valley for many years. Esther loved her family with all her heart. She lived every day full of faith and with gratitude for what the Lord had given her. She will be missed more than words can express.

Esther and Carlos were married 54 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Carlos and eldest son Carlos Eduardo. She is survived by her four sons and their wives: Miguel and Ana, Jose and Janet, Ricardo and Laura, Roberto and Terri and Carlos' widow Judy Linares. She is also survived by ten adoring grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be available Saturday, November 7 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis, Oregon, followed by a private family graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and to honor her dedication and care of her husband Carlos, donations may be made in Esther's name to the Parkinson's Foundation c/o McHenry Funeral home or directly via https:/www.parkinson.orgays-to-give.