Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ethel Mae Wingo
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Ethel Mae (Baltimore) Wingo

April 1, 1929 - December 13, 2021

Ethel Wingo, 92, of Albany passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living, Geary Street, in Albany. Born in Eugene to Lonnie and Lena (Phillips) Baltimore, Ethel moved to Albany before starting school and lived the rest of her life in Albany.

Ethel met Evertt Wingo at Albany Union High School and they were married October 19, 1947 in Albany and celebrated 70 years of marriage. Together they fostered 28 foster children in their home. Ethel started out as a homemaker and then later became the Millersburg Grade School custodian and school bus driver. Later on she began a career at the Albany General Hospital, working as a housekeeper, then in Central Processing, and then sterilizing surgical instruments. When the cement floors began affecting her knees she decided to pursue several more years in a career in property insurance.

Ethel began attending First Assembly of God Church in 1963. She served in the church nursery, choir, Missionettes, and as a teacher. She loved to sew, enjoyed working with children and dearly loved her poodles.

Survivors include daughters, Diane Freitag (Homer), and Judy Pierce (Raymond); foster sons, Daniel and David Cano; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Evertt, in 2018 and her son, Roy, in 1964.

A service is not being planned. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Albany.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.