Ethel Mae (Baltimore) Wingo

April 1, 1929 - December 13, 2021

Ethel Wingo, 92, of Albany passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living, Geary Street, in Albany. Born in Eugene to Lonnie and Lena (Phillips) Baltimore, Ethel moved to Albany before starting school and lived the rest of her life in Albany.

Ethel met Evertt Wingo at Albany Union High School and they were married October 19, 1947 in Albany and celebrated 70 years of marriage. Together they fostered 28 foster children in their home. Ethel started out as a homemaker and then later became the Millersburg Grade School custodian and school bus driver. Later on she began a career at the Albany General Hospital, working as a housekeeper, then in Central Processing, and then sterilizing surgical instruments. When the cement floors began affecting her knees she decided to pursue several more years in a career in property insurance.

Ethel began attending First Assembly of God Church in 1963. She served in the church nursery, choir, Missionettes, and as a teacher. She loved to sew, enjoyed working with children and dearly loved her poodles.

Survivors include daughters, Diane Freitag (Homer), and Judy Pierce (Raymond); foster sons, Daniel and David Cano; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Evertt, in 2018 and her son, Roy, in 1964.

A service is not being planned. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com