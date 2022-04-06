Eugene Lyle Coddington

July 11, 1928 - December 4, 2021

Eugene Coddington, 93, was called home to be with our Lord on December 4, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy and his children Vicki, Diana, David, Kevin, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with his brothers Ralph and Clarence, and his sisters Amy and Bessie. He is preceded in death by his father Charlie Coddington and mother Ruby Miles.

Born in Winter, Wisconsin, at age 15 he went west to work on his uncle's farm for the summer, and then moved on to Lebanon, graduating from LUHS in 1947. After graduation he worked as a cattle puncher on a ranch outside of Prineville. He was good at it, and loved the work, especially the horses, but at 22, his country called and graciously gave him a "tour of duty" in Korea. Starting as an MP and driver, his ranking officers took notice of his abilities and driving became one of his main assignments. Apparently, he was good at it, when the Col. came asking his subordinate's "I need a Driver", the response was "then you need Gene, he's the man that will get you where you need to go."

After coming home Gene met Nancy by way of introduction by his very smart brother Ralph, they began spending time together with friends and family, riding horses, and an occasional drive to Sisters in his MG. In time the two were married with kids coming soon after that, Gene got a job at Willamette Industries where he worked for many years driving the "little cat" as it was called, as well as other positions along the way, until the mill shut down. He then started one of Lebanon's 1st taxi businesses until he retired. He did have talents other than driving, like being a good father and mentor, teaching his kids the important things in life. Mainly the social aspects of life, teaching us a good work ethic, showing by example how to act like a gentleman towards the ladies, letting us get our hands on his tools on his work bench, letting us drive the car on the highway while under age, letting his kids experience life adventures, and taking us to church to learn what Jesus is like. As we grew dad always encouraged us to pursue our dreams as well as an occupation that we could love, whatever it was. He was a helpful man in service to others, getting involved in church building projects, helping Ralph get the hay in the barn, and participating in meals on wheels and such. And dad was never far away and made himself available to his kids to just hang out together for a time and give counsel when needed.

Dad became a humble man over the years this life offered; and in humility admitted openly his shortcomings. But by that he lived a successful life, understanding that Jesus is Lord, not him. Dad worked hard from a young lad, and lived a good, respectable and peaceful life, and though fairly healthy and a few ailments, he just grew tired, and passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side. But best of all, dad got right the one thing that matters; he knew that eternal life was found in Christ alone "because there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved." Prov. 24:16

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Private burial was at Powell Cemetery.