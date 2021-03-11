Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eugene Peiker
FUNERAL HOME
Mundwiler Funeral Home
1003 E 4Th Ave
Milbank, SD

Eugene Peiker

October 12, 1948 - March 3, 2021

Eugene Peiker, age 72, of Milbank, South Dakota, who passed away on March 3, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Milbank. Visitation will be held on March 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mundwiler Funeral Home in Milbank and will continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Eugene Corneil Peiker was born on October 12, 1948, in Watertown, South Dakota, to Elgie and Eva (Butzin) Peiker. He grew up in the Milbank area. Eugene was a hard worker and worked as a truck driver all his life. He lived in the Milbank area, Minnesota, and Oregon. Eugene traveled to many different places.

In his spare time, Eugene enjoyed going to car shows, auctions, and flea markets. He adored children and there is hardly a photo of him without enjoying the company of a child. Eugene enjoyed a cup of coffee with his friends and family and cruising the local car lots. He also appreciated time spent with family and a good meal.

Eugene is survived by his mother, Eva Seliger of Milbank, SD; sisters: Pat (Bob) Jacobson of Albany, Oregon; and Sharon Ehlebracht of Milbank, SD; brothers: David (JoAnn) Peiker of Milbank, SD; and Daniel (Shannon) Peiker of Milbank, SD; special friend, Terry Christensen of Milbank, SD; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Elgie; and brother-in-law, Jerry Ehlebracht. To send an online condolence, visit www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mundwiler Funeral Home
1003 East 4th Avenue, Milbank, SD
Mar
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
701 South 1st Street, Milbank, SD
Mar
9
Committal
3:00p.m.
Milbank City Cemetery
Highway 12, Milbank, SD
Funeral services provided by:
Mundwiler Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mundwiler Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Hey Jean I´m gonna miss you enjoy going out and having coffee with you all the time when you were living here in Albany and looking forward to maybe meeting up again with you upstairs in heaven you take care and rest in peace man love you
Kenneth Davis
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results