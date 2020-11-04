Menu
Eva Birky

Eva Birky

March 16, 1928 – November 1, 2020

Eva Iona (Hodson) Birky, 92, passed away November 1, 2020.

Eva was born in Ulen, Minnesota in 1928 to Joseph and Ona (Anderson) Hodson. She spent her childhood in North Dakota and Upper Minnesota. In 1945 she became a Lutheran.

In 1952 she married Wilford Joseph Birky and in 1966 they moved to Oregon.

Eva was a housewife and raised seven children: Linda (Jerry) Parks of Lebanon, Carol Andrews of Corvallis, Robin (John) Herrera of Manteca, California, Gary (Edith) Birky of Albany, Brian Birky of Albany, Cory (Becky) Birky of Albany and Lisa Johnson of Corvallis.

Eva was a skilled seamstress. She always raised a huge garden and loved flowering plants and hummingbirds. Eva loved to dance and they spent Saturday nights for many years with friends at the Lebanon American Legion.

Eva is survived by six children, eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Wilford Joseph Birky, son Brian Birky, her parents, three sisters and six brothers.

A memorial service for Eva will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
