Evelyn "Lyn" Martin
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Evelyn Marie Martin

October 14, 1940 - September 21, 2021

Evelyn "Lyn" Martin, 80, of Corvallis passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

A graveside service for Evelyn (Lyn) Martin will be held at Locke Cemetery in Corvallis on Tuesday, September 28. The service will begin at 1 p.m. with the recitation of a Bahá'í prayer for the departed, recited by one individual while all present stand in silence. A selection of prayers and eulogies will follow. As it was Lyn's custom to purchase flowers at the local Saturday market, friends might consider doing the same in her honor to bring to the service. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Locke Cemetery
Corvallis, OR
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
