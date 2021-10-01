Evelyn M. Martin

October 14, 1940 - September 21, 2021

In the early hours of September 21, Lyn Martin, age 80, passed from this earthly realm. Lyn was a devoted mother, wife, and, for more than half a century, a member of the Bahá'í Faith.

Lyn was born in San Diego, California, on October 14, 1940. She learned about the Bahá'í Faith in 1969 at a comparative religion class in Albany, quickly embraced its teachings, and began her life of service to her faith and her community.

Lyn was a multi-talented person who had an eye for beauty in all aspects of her life, whether gardening, creating flower arrangements, offering hospitality, and in her loving attention to family, friends, and her local community. At the same time, Lyn always carried a broader vision of the world and the needs of humanity.

She ran a successful business for several years, offering consulting services to groups and individuals in personal and business management. Her organizational skills were offered liberally in Bahá'í administrative roles as well as in her service on community and civic boards. She served the Corvallis Bahá'í Assembly as its secretary from 2005 until her passing. She represented the Bahá'í communities of the area as the elected delegate to the annual National Bahá'í convention for nearly a decade. She mentored youth, accompanied others in the field of service, visited the ill and disabled, and befriended all who knew her.

In 1996, Lyn initiated a public weekly gathering for prayer and discussion. From 2005 until 2020, she hosted an intimate weekly devotional gathering in her home which continued until the COVID-19 pandemic moved the gathering to a virtual format. It continues to this day.

In addition to her many years of service to her faith community, Lyn served as secretary of the WeCare Board for more than a decade, was on the Board of the Stoneybrook Homeowners Association, and also on the Board of Ten Rivers Food Web. She was a strong advocate of preserving local organic farms and markets.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years Ron Hershel; and her three children: Martin Algots (wife, Mairim Saavedra), Sara DeHoff (husband, Ric DeHoff), Meg Johnson (husband, CJ Johnson); and stepchildren Cindy Wanvig (husband, Wes Wanvig), Audrey Richardson (husband, Bob Richardson); and her sister Sue Bouet; as well as her beloved grandchildren Emily DeHoff, Iris Kilmister, Barry Kilmister, Arin Stroops, Deanza Britton, Tiffany Richardson.