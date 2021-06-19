Menu
Evelyn Janet Ruthruff
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
Evelyn Ruthruff

September 18, 1931 – June 17, 2021

Evelyn Janet Ruthruff, born September 18, 1931 in Jacksonville, Oregon to Henry Lee Bellows and Elva Willamina Bellows (Kowitz). Her father paid for her birth with a gold nugget.

Evelyn graduated from Albany Union High School in 1949 and married her high school sweet heart, Lee Ruthruff, on September 3, 1950. They had three children, Barbara Glaser, Jim Ruthruff and Debra Rudzik (Tim).

Evelyn was the typical farmer's wife getting up early, taking Lee lunch in the fields and often running for parts. When the Ruthruff's started their Christmas Tree farm with son Jim, Evelyn made assorted cookies, wreaths and table centerpieces and always made sure customers would have their fill of hot chocolate and coffee.

Evelyn thoroughly enjoyed hosting birthday parties, Christmases and Thanksgivings and any holiday she could have her aunts and uncles, children and grandchildren.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marlee. She is survived by husband, Lee, her three children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Palestine Cemetery, Friday, June 25, at 2 p.m. Contributions can be made to SafeHaven Humane Society or charity of one's choice.

Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Palestine Cemetery
OR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love, The Weiss Family
June 28, 2021
