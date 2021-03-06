Menu
Evelyn Maie Walker
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
1443 Long St
Sweet Home, OR

Evelyn Maie Walker

September 30, 1931 - February 25, 2021

Evelyn Maie Walker, 89, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. She was born in Lacomb to Frank and Wilma Ewing.

A native Oregonian growing up in the Quartzville area. Evelyn and her late husband, Toad, built their family home overlooking Foster Reservoir.

She was a longtime Elks member. She enjoyed socializing and playing cards with friends. Along with playing cards, Evelyn enjoyed dancing and traveling. She and her husband loved dancing at the V.F.W. Hall in Sweet Home where they met. As snowbirds they spent many winters in Pahrump, Nevada.

Evelyn is survived by children: Jeff (Sharon) of Albany, Tom (Sherri), Karen (Kim) Olson all of Lebanon, Stan (Emily), Tim (Star) all of Sweet Home; sibling Frank Ewing of Washington; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; seven great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Vernon Walker "Toad" in July of 2007 and brother Raymond Ewing in May of 2013.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 6, 2021.
