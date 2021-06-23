Menu
Frances "Fran" Rieke
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Frances "Fran" Rieke

May 11, 1939 – June 21, 2021

Frances "Fran" Irene Rieke, 82, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, at her Salem home.

Fran was born May 11, 1939 in Grand Junction, Colorado, the daughter of Christopher and Suzanne Stockemer. She moved to Sweet Home when she was 14 years old and later married Gerald Cruise. He preceded her in death in 1965. She then married Arthur "Kay" Rieke on September 7, 1974, in Reno, Nevada. Kay preceded her in death on May 8, 2015.

Fran had worked at Lucille's Women's Clothing store until its closure and then worked at Walmart as manager of the Jewelry Department until her retirement.

Fran was a member of the Lebanon Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, painting, and doing ceramics. Fran truly loved to help other people and loved her Lord.

Fran is survived by her children, Bruce Cruise, Karen Pitt, Jerry (Jolene) Cruise and Julie (Tracy) Louden, step-sons, Bob (Donella) Rieke, Mark (Faith) Rieke and Tim (Vale) Rieke, brother, Paul Stockemer, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Lebanon Free Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Lebanon Free Methodist Church. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So saddened to hear of Fran's passing...she is no longer in pain.. Fran had such a beautiful smile & laugh. She was my friend, & mentor, & will be dearly missed. She is , where her faith, has led her...God bless you, Fran. Much love, Lisa
Lisa Paetsch
June 30, 2021
Love you so much Fran. You were the best, going to miss you and your love. Thinking of you always.
Alyssa Myers
Family
June 24, 2021
There are to many memories of Fran to write. Fran was part of the core group of the church I attended. Her faith helped me to ground me and helped me to grow in the strength of the Lord. She was helped me to sink my roots deep in faith. I will always remember her laughter. Now she is in heaven and enjoying sitting at the feet of Jesus. Thank you Fran for teaching me and helping me to be steadfast in my faith.
Juleen Lees (Watson)
Friend
June 23, 2021
Fran was an amazing lady. She had such a loving heart. Her faith in the Lord was always an encouragement to me. We greatly missed her at Ignite Hope Church(Lebanon Free Methodist) when she was no longer able to attend.
Meri Surry
Other
June 23, 2021
