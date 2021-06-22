Menu
Freda "Lorene" Swander
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany
805 Ellsworth St. SW
Albany, OR

Freda "Lorene" Swander

Oct. 1, 1930 - June 20, 2021

Lorene Swander, 90 died June 20, 2021 at her home in Albany.

She was born in Norman, Arkansas, the daughter of Fred and Judy (Coughran) Rowton. She moved with her family to Lebanon in 1942, graduating from high school in 1948.

Lorene met Wilfred (Bill) Swander at the Evangelical Church in Lebanon and was married on Dec. 31, 1948. Bill preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 2018.

She attended Cascade College in Portland and graduated from Oregon State University in 1970. She worked for Singer Sewing Machine Co., U.S. National Bank, Citizens Bank and taught twenty years for the Crowfoot School Dist., Waterloo Building, retiring in 1989. After retiring, she and her husband resided the winter months at the Fountain Of Youth R.V. Park in Niland, California.

Lorene is survived by her children Dean Swander, Stanley (Connie) Swander and Laura (Kenneth) Hazard; brother Paul Rowton; sisters Pauline Clark, Virginia DeGarmo, Doris VanDaam and Debbie Thompson; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her parents; three sisters, Ola Mae Ray, Maxine Hoerauf, Minnie Mickelson; and grandson Alan Swander preceded her in death.

A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on July 10, 2021 at Calvary Community Church, 35764 Knox Butte Rd. E., Albany, OR 97322

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Community Church
35764 Knox Butte Rd E, Albany, OR
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.