Frederic Edwin Williams

March 16, 1936 - September 3, 2021

Frederic Edwin Williams, 85, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021 at his home in Lebanon, Oregon from Parkinson's Disease.

Fred was born on March 16, 1936 in Gillette, Wyoming, the son of Glenn O'Neil Williams and Estelene Mae Camblin Williams of Moorcroft, Wyoming, and grandson of both parent's Wyoming homesteaders and ranchers. As a young man he lived in Beulah and Sundance, Wyoming and later on a small ranch in Moorcroft.

Fred graduated high school in Moorcroft in 1954, after which he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He served in the Korean Conflict, stationed in Japan and Hawaii.

In 1958, Fred married Dena Gladson of Gillette, Wyoming. He attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie from 1958-1961, during which time his son, Stephen, was born. Summers were spent working for the Wyoming Highway Department, driving heavy equipment in the building of Interstate 90. He then began his career working for the State Employment Service in Cody and Jackson, Wyoming, Lakewood, Colorado and Missoula, Montana. Later he became the Personnel Officer for the City of Missoula.

Fred enjoyed flying, obtaining his pilot license in 1968. Other hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, some woodworking and dabbled in Cowboy Poetry. In 1991, he and Dena bought a motorhome, travelling full-time for two years. In 1993 they settled in Sheridan, Wyoming and subsequently moved to Lebanon Oregon in 2001. He was an active member of the Waterloo Baptist Chapel, serving as a Trustee for many years.

Fred was preceded in death by his father and mother and son, Stephen, in March 2021. He is survived by his wife, Dena.

A graveside service with military honors, was held on September 10, 2021, for both Fred and son, Stephen, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette, Wyoming.