Gary Lee Archer

May 16, 1962 - September 4, 2021

Gary Lee Archer, age 59, passed away on September 4, 2021 surrounded by his wife and children at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Gary was born on May 16, 1962, in Gresham, Oregon, to Shirley ( Bogart) Cole and Gary O. Archer. He graduated from Central Linn High School in 1980. He enjoyed multiple long-term careers before settling into a job at Portland & Western Railroad in Albany, Oregon for the last 19.5 years.

Gary is survived by his wife, Stella Eversull; his mother and step-father, Shirley (Dennis) Cole; daughter Shayla (Henry) Silacci; sons Randy Archer, Gilley (Dani) Eversull, and Felipe Eversull; brothers Dennis (Lauri) Archer, Dean (Suzi) Archer, Rich (Jennie) Gilbert and Ken ( Tami) Gilbert; step-sister Denise (Dennis) Brown. Gary had six grandchildren: Kaden, Nolen, Shelby, Kaylee, Brooke, and Nevin.

Gary's life was well-lived, with much joy, fun, laughter, and strength. He was the one everyone called when they needed help. He gladly did whatever he could for everyone. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, coaching wrestling, racing, traveling, and visiting his extended family. He was our go-around guy, checking on everyone.

He was a very proud Papa to his grandchildren, whom he loved fiercely. He coached little kids wrestling while his children were young, influencing and shaping many young lives in our community. He then came back and coached the children of his first round of wrestlers! He raced for many years at Willamette Speedway and was pit crew help for others in Roseburg and Portland.

Family and friends are invited to attend a potluck celebration of life at 33217 Tennessee Road in Lebanon, Oregon on September 18th, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Central Linn Wrestling at the High School.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com