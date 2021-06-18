Gary Richard Clarke

December 31, 1950 – June 16, 2021

Gary Richard Clarke, 70, of Lebanon, died Wednesday in Albany.

Gary was born December 31, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois the son of James and Mary (Skinner) Clarke. He resided in Arizona and California prior to moving to Oregon in the mid-1970's. Gary married Deborah Bramble in 1973. They settled in Lebanon in 1976. They later divorced. He later married Didi Kaufman, September 16, 2000.

Gary had worked as an optical lab manager and was most recently employed at Albany Eye Care, where he retired from in August of 2017.

Gary was a multiple marathon walker and had participated in several Relay for Life campaigns. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking and traveling. He was an avid reader who enjoyed science and especially liked spending time with his grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his wife, Didi, children Cameron Clarke (Erin), Brady Clarke (Jami), Brittney Bishop (Dan), Aubrey Page (Dylan), and Austin Page, brother, Ken Clarke, sister, Nancy Shumaker and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Clarke.

In keeping with his wishes no services are planned.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the SafeHaven Humane Society.