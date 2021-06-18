Menu
Gary Richard Clarke
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Gary Richard Clarke

December 31, 1950 – June 16, 2021

Gary Richard Clarke, 70, of Lebanon, died Wednesday in Albany.

Gary was born December 31, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois the son of James and Mary (Skinner) Clarke. He resided in Arizona and California prior to moving to Oregon in the mid-1970's. Gary married Deborah Bramble in 1973. They settled in Lebanon in 1976. They later divorced. He later married Didi Kaufman, September 16, 2000.

Gary had worked as an optical lab manager and was most recently employed at Albany Eye Care, where he retired from in August of 2017.

Gary was a multiple marathon walker and had participated in several Relay for Life campaigns. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking and traveling. He was an avid reader who enjoyed science and especially liked spending time with his grandchildren.

Gary is survived by his wife, Didi, children Cameron Clarke (Erin), Brady Clarke (Jami), Brittney Bishop (Dan), Aubrey Page (Dylan), and Austin Page, brother, Ken Clarke, sister, Nancy Shumaker and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Clarke.

In keeping with his wishes no services are planned. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

Contributions in his memory may be made to the SafeHaven Humane Society.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2021.
I want to extend my deepest sympathy at the passing of my old friend Gary. We originally met back in 1975 when we both worked at The Blade Men's Store. We had our first kids about the same time and I have many wonderful memories of those years. I was terribly saddened to read if his passing. Gary... I shall remember you with a warm smile and keep your lovely family in my prayers.
Donna Mann
Work
July 1, 2021
