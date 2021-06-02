Menu
Gary E. Clarno
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Gary E. Clarno

July 9, 1974 - May 31, 2021

On May 31, 2021, Gary Clarno Jr., passed away at the age of 46. Gary was born on July 9, 1974 to Gary Clarno Sr. and Melanie Dye.

He received his Nursing degree from Linn Benton Community College and worked as a Utilization Review Nurse at Samaritan for 7 years and an RN at The Corvallis Clinic before that.

Gary is survived by his two children, Talon and Paisley; his siblings Mindie Medina, Michelle Lopez, Matthew Clarno, and Brett Clarno and his father Gary Clarno Sr.

Gary had a passion for hunting and the outdoors. He could regularly be found hiking on the river, camping in the woods, or mountain biking with his son. But if you ever needed help, he was always the first one there. Gary was known for his fun-loving spirit, infectious smile, and big bear hugs.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel in Corvallis.

Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
McHenry Funeral Home Chapel
206 NW 5th St., Corvallis, OR
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
