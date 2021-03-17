Gayle Dean Hess

June 15, 1934 - Feb. 29, 2020

Gayle Dean Hess was born in Oberlin, Kansas on June 15, 1934 to Sidney and Olive Hess.

A former Marine, he joined the United States Marine Corps on July 15, 1957 and served in active duty for 4 years as a Supply Administrative Clerk. During that time, he achieved the rank of sergeant, earned four medals: National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He also served in Korea for 13 months. At the completion of his enlistment, he received an honorable discharge. He retired from Wah Chang after forty-four years.

Physically active, Gayle was an avid runner and ran in many marathons. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the American Legion. He was one of the most genuine and honest men that worked hard, loved his farm, his community, and all animals. He had many friends.

Gayle is survived by his wife Margaret of thirty-five years; son Michael Hess; daughter Kelly Wright; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His kind, gentle spirit will forever be appreciated and never forgotten.

A cryptside service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2 at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.