George Thomas Blocker

July 5, 1949 - April 1, 2022

George is survived by his wife of 47 years; his children Bill, Michelle and Kim; two grandkids; four great-grandkids and Jack his Chocolate Lab.

He served 21 years in the Army. A celebration of life will be held on April 23, 2022 at the VFW 584, 1469 Timber St., Albany.