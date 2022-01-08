George Lee Callanan

January 11, 1951 - December 19, 2021

George Lee Callanan, 70, of Albany, Oregon, passed away on December 19, 2021, at his home.

George was born in Newton, Massachusetts, to Charles James and Mary Green Callanan. He grew up in La Grange, Illinois, and moved to Rivervale, New Jersey, with his family when he was 14. He graduated from Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale, New Jersey, before attending and graduating from Syracuse University with a degree in English and Religious studies.

George had a meaningful and fulfilling career as a substance abuse treatment professional at Serenity Lane. He began his connection with Serenity Lane as a patient, successfully completing the treatment program. He then returned in 1998 to begin a new career path, starting as an intern in the student counseling program. He was hired in 1998 as an outpatient counselor, transitioned to residential counselor in 2000, and in 2004 was promoted to program manager of the Albany office. This is where George continued his work, helping those struggling with addiction, until he retired in 2017. Throughout his 19-year career with Serenity Lane, he helped more than 700 patients in their treatment and recovery. George's commitment to helping those suffering from substance use disorder never wavered.

He loved music and was great guitar player with a terrific voice. He was always looking for new and interesting singers and musicians to expand his appreciation of music. He loved sports, especially football in the "Red Zone." He also he enjoyed traveling -- the highlight of his sojourns was a 3-week trip through China.

George is survived by his sister, Martha Susinno, and her husband, Tom Susinno. He's also survived by his dear friend and life companion, Patrice Crisp, of Sweet Home, Oregon. She brought much joy into his life.

A celebration of George's life will be held at AAsum-Dufour Funeral home in Albany at 12 noon, Saturday, January 29, 2022.

In lieu of flowers and to honor George's commitment to sobriety and helping others heal, donations may be made in George's memory to Serenity Lane, PO Box 8549, Coburg, OR 97408 or https://serenitylane.org/make-a-donation/

