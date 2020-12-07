George F. Campbell

December 27, 1934 – August 14, 2020

George Campbell was kind, generous, witty, wise, and civic minded. He and his brother were raised to work hard, honor their family, serve their community, and be kind.

He was born to Henry Gilfry Campbell Sr. and Jedwiga Emma (Bender) on December 27, 1934. He died August 14, 2020

George graduated from Oregon State with a business degree and entered the executive training program of US Bank. After a successful banking career, he moved on to being a securities broker. He enjoyed helping his clients achieve their financial goals, building lifelong relationships as the years passed.

He was an avid collector, amassing a classical record collection of 3200+ albums and an even larger selection of CD's. His interest in music began in his youth, continued through his hosting a Sunday evening "Music of the Masters" radio program for over a decade, and remained a part of his life throughout his later years.

He also collected vehicles. Several unique cars had passed through his garages during his lifetime. His departure left behind a 1940 Packard, and a family of Corvettes including a '55 convertible, '63 split window, '68, '07, and '14. Somewhere in the Midwest is his 545 prototype (So 2151) he purchased with his friend, George Riehl, intending to see it restored and then donated to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He rode Harley Davidson motorcycles and owned a local dealership, American Motorcycle Classics. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his local HOG chapter of which he was a founding member.

His wit was challenged by his only sibling, brother Gil. They learned from their parents the value of service to their country, and their community. George enlisted in the US Army and served in a civil affairs unit at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. George was active as an Optimist, OSU alum, Symphony Supporter, and lectures to college students.

Above all, he loved his family and was a cherished member of a relatively small family. He doted on his twice widowed mother. He was an integral part of family gatherings and celebrations. He is missed and his absence will be long felt by his family. He knew his Creator, acknowledged Christ died for him, looked forward to seeing loved ones in Heaven and left a legacy of joy and contentment.

Going before him were his parents; stepfather Martin W. Luther; brother Henry Gilfry Campbell Jr.; sisters-in-law Mary Lou (Franklin) Campbell and Therese Engelmann.

Left to relish his legacy of contentment and kindness are his niece Abbie (Rob) Craig; grandnephews Michael (Kristi) Craig, Daniel Craig, David Craig, and Andrew Craig; great grand nieces and nephews Arya Craig, Nola Craig, Hakkon Craig, Liam Craig, and Odin Craig; and Cousins Ann Aylward, Michelle Roden, Cecelia Roden, and Patrick (Julie) Roden.

Remembrances may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org or your local food pantry.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com