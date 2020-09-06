George Talcott Root

October 20, 1932 – August 16, 2020

George Talcott Root was born on October 20, 1932 to Ruth and Talcott Root in Portland, Oregon. He died from natural causes in the early hours of Sunday morning, August 16 in his home. He was 87. Upon hearing of George's passing, a friend commented, "God and Ruthann have their hands full now!"

As a young man growing up in Corvallis, George was involved with the Quaker church. He was a boy scout and shared many fond memories of scouting. George studied classical music and was a talented pianist but his true love was running track. He attended Corvallis High School (class of 1950) and garnered many championship awards as a miler and middle-distance runner. He was awarded a track scholarship to USC and led the acclaimed 1953 and 1954 track teams to NCAA victory. While at USC he joined Theta XI fraternity and served as fraternity president and later, Senior Class President for USC. A true Man-About-Campus with a well-developed sense of humor, George was famous for his "pranks" involving fellow fraternity brothers and some unlucky professors. Despite his shenanigans he earned top grades and was accepted to the USC School of Pharmacy where he earned a doctorate in Pharmacy. After some years working for others, he was able to realize his dream of owning a pharmacy. He took over the Beverly Hills Pharmacy and was "pharmacist to the stars" for many years. George was a devoted alum and supported many USC societies throughout his life. He was a member of both Skull and Dagger and QSAD at USC. He also supported multiple charities in his older age and never turned down a request for a donation especially if they supported animal welfare and at-risk youth. George was a loyal friend and kept in faithful touch with friends from high school and college. He never missed a reunion if his health permitted.

George married the former Alison Cloran in 1957 and had two children – Jon and Lee Ann – of whom he was very proud. He later married the former Ruth Ann Dee (Bush) who proved to be the love of his life. During their 45-year marriage they lived in California, Arizona and Hawaii. They spent many happy years travelling, cruising and enjoying life at Woodlawn Park. He was devastated by her loss in 2013 but found love again with Fran Dossett, his partner of six years. George is survived by daughter Lee Ann Ries (Root), son Jon Root, and granddaughters Katy McShane, Jennifer Mellon, Taylor Sharman, and Ayden Ames. He also leaves two great-grandsons, Henry and Wesley Mellon

George will be interred next to his beloved Ruthie at Oaklawn cemetery; a memorial will be planned for a later date and information posted on McHenry Funeral Home website (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so are encouraged to make a donation to the Humane Society in George's name.