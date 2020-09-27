George Merrill Tycer

March 31, 1924 – September 23, 2020

George Merrill Tycer was born March 31, 1924 in Albany, Oregon to Merrill and Merle (Griggs) Tycer. He descended from the Crabtree family, who arrived in the Willamette Valley in 1845, attended Albany Union High School and graduated with the class of 1942.

George married Mabel (Olson) on April 27, 1946, and they shared a 74 years-long, happy marriage until his passing. He enlisted in the US Navy one day after graduating from high school and served during World War II in the South Pacific. He worked for Pacific Power and Light as a Supervisor in the Meter Department for 37 years. George was also a member of the Elks Lodge, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

After retiring George and Mabel were "snow birds" for 18 years to Arizona. They enjoyed traveling, meeting new people and seeing new sights.

He is survived by his wife, Mabel Tycer; children; Lynn Park (Dave) and Bruce Tycer (Penny), four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. His sisters, Geraldine Hector, Patricia Widmer and his parents preceded him in death.

Special thank you to the staff of Waverly Place for the loving care you provided.

Gifts in George's honor can be donated to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.

A private burial will take place at Palestine Cemetery.