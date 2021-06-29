Gerald W. "Jerry" Thorn

November 21, 1931 – June 25, 2021

Gerald Wesley Thorn, 89, passed away Friday, in Albany, at Anna's House.

Gerald was born to Edson A. and Irene (Baker) Thorn, in Ansley, Nebraska. He came to Albany with his parents in 1936. Siblings Clare Ann Decker and John B. Thorn were born in Albany.

Jerry attended Albany schools and graduated from AUHS in 1950. As a young boy, Gerald had a paper route delivering newspapers for the Albany Democrat Herald.

During the Korean War Jerry served in the U. S. Navy. He was first stationed in Tacoma, Washington, and then served on the USS Manchester. He married Barbara Saylor, in 1953, and they returned to Albany in 1954. They had two children, but later divorced.

After his military service Jerry apprenticed with McKnight & Co. on Elm Street. When McKnight closed up shop, Jerry, John Lang and Ralph Schwab bought the bulk of the shop's equipment and in 1964 they open the newly named business, Pride Printing.

In the early 1970's, Pride purchased the old St. Francis Hotel at 406 First Ave. W, and by 1995 Jerry became the sole owner of Pride Printing

In July, 1988 Jerry married Betty (Coates) Williams in Reno, Nevada. They would have celebrated their 45th Anniversary in July of 2021.

Jerry was a member of the BPOE Elks for 34 years and a member of the American Legion Post 10 in Albany. He was an active member of the Early Ford V-8 Club, Beaver State for over 30 years.

Jerry and Betty enjoyed cruising through the Panama Canal to Florida; the Inland Passage Cruise to Alaska; touring the Czech Republic in Europe; traveling through Canada to Alaska via motor home; and several winters in Yuma, Arizona. Jerry enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing, but his true love in life was his refurbished Fords, particularly models from 1939.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Betty; brother, John Thorn; daughter, Vickie (Mike Kloewer), son Scott Thorn (Bonnie) all of Albany; five grandchildren and one great-grandson; stepsons, John Williams and Jerry Williams; three step grandchildren; four step great-granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Clare Ann Decker, in 2011.

Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House, in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St. Albany, OR. 97321.

The memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at Fisher Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fisherfuneralhome.com