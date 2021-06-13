Menu
Geralyn Chilton
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR

Geralyn (Geri) Chilton

September 27, 1955 - June 2, 2021

Geralyn (Geri) Chilton passed away on June 2, 2021 at her home in Salem, Oregon surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Spokane, Washington to the late Raymond Zerr and Beverly Keeler on September 27, 1955.

She grew up in Albany, Oregon and was a graduate of South Albany High. Years later, she started her life-long career in the food industry as a checker at Waremart, now known as WinCo Foods. Well respected in her field of work, her dedication brought dividends. Geri became the first woman in the chain to manage a store. She retired after 30 years with WinCo Foods.

Geri loved to line dance, knew how to swing a skirt, and was a member of the Wranglers Dance Team. She was always ready for the next adventure: skiing, white water rafting or Salmon fishing in Alaska. She loved to travel and spent years traversing Europe on planes, trains, cars, and cruises. The Big Island of Hawaii was her favorite place for a winter sun break. She loved to lay on the sand and swim at Hapuna Beach.

Geri is survived by her husband Mark, sons Joshua, Jeremy and Nathan; brother Kent and six grandchildren.

We will remember Geri for her compassion, strength, inspiration, stubbornness, sense of humor, and the love she brought forth every day. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 19th at 1 p.m. at the Willamette Memorial Park in Albany, Oregon.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Willamette Memorial Park
Albany, OR
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
The Neeley Family
June 19, 2021
Some one I will certainly miss. She made working at WinCo, fun.
Jack McDonald
Coworker
June 13, 2021
Geri as I always knew her was such a lovely gal inside and out. Lots of fun, Very caring, Hard working and a real spitfire. Her heart and smile were as big as she was. I will miss her. RIP my heartfelt condolences to her family!
Danita Crook
Friend
June 10, 2021
