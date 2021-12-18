Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gipsy Finnan

Gipsy Finnan

April 19, 1951 - November 17, 2021

Gipsy (Deane) was a spirit filled with love and light. Loving partner, doting mother, proud granny. She lived her whole life, day by day, to the fullest. She was an adventurous spirit and intrepid traveler who reveled in life and found great satisfaction and joy in its small, fleeting moments. A friend to children, strangers, animals and the elderly. A teller of stories with a keen eye for details; herself the subject of countless tales from those who encountered her in life around the globe. Artist, musician, writer, voracious reader, lifelong learner. She had effortless grace, limitless compassion, a keen wit and was an excellent listener. She grew up in Clifton, Arizona, and always maintained a love for the desert and strong ties to Arizona. She lived in seven countries and spent long stretches living in Corvallis, where she passed away peacefully surrounded by family. She is deeply loved and remembered by her devoted husband Rick, children, Emily and Spencer, grandchildren, Cady, Ellie and Logan, sisters, Fran and Stephany, and countless friends across the world.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
We grew up together in clifton. Had many wild adventures. She was a true gift to the world. Chris Bowmam
Chris Bowman
February 7, 2022
Deane was my classmate at Clifton, from kinder garden through high school, Class of 69. All I can say is she was part of me growing up and I feel so sad to hear of her passing.
Bob Montoya
School
January 29, 2022
Don and Maxine Prickel
January 26, 2022
Will miss you old friend. You lived life to the fullest and positively impacted those who had the benefit of knowing you.
Susan Smith Villarreal
Friend
January 15, 2022
Randy Wilkinson
January 4, 2022
Dear Rick, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Popi and Phivos
Friend
December 25, 2021
Robert Finnan
December 20, 2021
A beautiful tribute to a life well-lived. I miss her every day.
Martha Taylor
December 19, 2021
I'm so sorry to learn of Deane's passing. I know this is a difficult time for all of you and want you to know you're in our thoughts.
Chip Ullstad
December 18, 2021
Carolyn Locke
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results