Gladys "Eileen" Ayer

June 26, 1949 – September 22, 2020

Eileen was the youngest of three children born to Gilbert and Gladys (Starr) Chambers in Corvallis, Oregon.

Eileen worked as an office manager at Regency Park Place for 12 years and was also a member of The Grove Church. She previously worked at Albany Industrial Machine for 25 years. Eileen had a kind and caring heart that people connected with. She touched the lives of so many and gave so much of herself to her family.

Her hobbies included volunteer work, watching her children and grandchildren's sports and activities, Cascade Corvette Club, and traveling.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Harold Ayer; her children Denise (Tony) Willis of Roanoke, Alabama; Morgan (Courtney) Ayer of Eugene, Oregon; Matt Ayer of Long Beach, California; Jennifer Harris of Happy Valley, Oregon; and Anthony (Nirvana) Clifton of Lincoln City, Oregon; thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Eileen is preceded in death by both of her parents, her sister Glenda Marquez, and her brother Donald Chambers. Donations may be made in Eileen's honor to Stand Up To Cancer in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington Street SW, Albany, OR 97321. Fisher funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com