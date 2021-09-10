Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenna Denise McClenaghan
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Glenna Denise McClenaghan Hall

March 14, 1933 - August 25, 2021

Glenna Denise McClenaghan Hall of Brownsville, devoted wife and mother, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 25th.

Glenna was born March 14, 1933, to Aubrie Dias and Edna Belle McClenaghan in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Glenna attended high school in both Richland and Waitsburg, Washington.

While attending Yakima Valley Junior College she met Bill Hall while he was stationed in Moses Lake, Washington, in 1953. They were married shortly after his honorable discharge from the Air Force on Jan. 15, 1955, in Yakima, Washington. Bill and Glenna celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Bill and Glenna made their first home in Richland, Washington, where Bill was employed as a radiation monitor for the Hanford Atomic Works Project. Her eldest two sons were born while Bill and Glenna lived in Richland: Jon in 1955 and Jeff in 1957.

In 1958, they moved to Kuttawa, Kentucky, where Bill and Glenna's third son, Jim, was born in 1961 in Paducah, Kentucky.

In 1962 they moved back to the Pacific Northwest, settling in Seattle, Washington. In Seattle she sold Fuller Brush and Avon products. In 1965, Bill and Glenna were blessed with the birth of their fourth son, Jerry.

In 1971, the family moved to Brownsville, where they owned and operated a Western Auto store for 14 years. In 1985 they moved to Gresham where Glenna worked for Fairlawn Village. Glenna retired in 1993, and they returned to Brownsville. In January 2020 Glenna fell at her house in Brownsville and moved into Stoneybrook Village in Philomath to recover from her injuries. During this time she began to experience symptoms of Lewy Body disease.

At the time of her death, Glenna was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in Albany. Glenna was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and had been a founding member of both Charity Baptist Church in Springfield and Riverside Baptist Church in Albany. Glenna's strong faith, convictions and love for her husband have impacted her family with a lasting legacy.

Glenna was preceded in death by husband Bill; brother Jimmie and sisters Evelyn and Clara Mae; and parents, Aubrie and Edna. She is survived by a brother Gary McClenaghan of Yakima, Washington; four sons and their spouses, Jon and Debbie of Tekoa, Washington; Jeff and Teri of Tillamook, Oregon; Jim and Elaine of Philomath, Oregon; Jerry and Patty of Salem, Oregon. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service is scheduled at Pioneer Park in Brownsville, Oregon on September 17th at 11 a.m. To the last she would often say, "I am one blessed momma." Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Pioneer Park
Brownsville, OR
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Glenna was a special lady. She always had a smile when I saw her. I am so sorry for your loss. She is now at peace and with Bill.
Karen Forseth
Family
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results