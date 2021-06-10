Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gloria M. Smith
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Gloria M Smith

June 25, 1928 – June 8, 2021

Gloria M Smith, of Albany, passed away peacefully on June 8th at age 92.

Gloria was born and raised in Sweet Home, and married Donald R (Bob) Smith in 1946. They lived in Sweet Home, Detroit, Myrtle Point and Lebanon. Bob preceded her in death in 1983. They had five children, 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.

Gloria enjoyed volunteering on several missionary trips to Bolivia in the late 1980s. She moved into the Mennonite Village in 1993 where she continued volunteer work.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery, for anyone wishing to attend. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lebanon IOOF Cemetery
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
2 Corinthians 5:6-7 Brothers and sisters: We are always courageous, although we know that while we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord, for we walk by faith, not by sight. Yet we are courageous, and we would rather leave the body and go home to the Lord.
Charlie and son's
Family
June 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to your family from ours. Many wonderful memories!
Joann George
June 13, 2021
Our Heartfelt Sympathy to all of you who are grieving for this lovely lady who loved you all so much. We had the privilege of serving with her for many years in the Free Methodist Church as well as having her as a tax client for several years. Her sweet and kind spirit will be truly missed. We will see her by and by.
Glenn & Bette Guyer
Other
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results