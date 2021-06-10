Gloria M Smith

June 25, 1928 – June 8, 2021

Gloria M Smith, of Albany, passed away peacefully on June 8th at age 92.

Gloria was born and raised in Sweet Home, and married Donald R (Bob) Smith in 1946. They lived in Sweet Home, Detroit, Myrtle Point and Lebanon. Bob preceded her in death in 1983. They had five children, 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.

Gloria enjoyed volunteering on several missionary trips to Bolivia in the late 1980s. She moved into the Mennonite Village in 1993 where she continued volunteer work.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery, for anyone wishing to attend. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.