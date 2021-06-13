Menu
Gordon T. Allen
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR

Gordon T. (Tom) Allen

March 31, 1943 - June 9, 2021

Gordon T. (Tom) Allen passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2021 at the age of 78 years old. Tom was born on March 31, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Sam and Alma Allen.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dave Allen, and survived by his sister, Mary Maine; his six children, Tommy (Judy) Allen, Amy Allen, Katy (Todd) Coffelt, Tarn (Cory) Meisch, Britt Allen, and Andy (Meara) Allen, and five grandchildren, Abigail Tobin, Flannery Ho, Mercy Allen, Adelaide Coffelt, and Tanner Coffelt.

He served in the Marines and attended the U.S. Naval Academy before having a long and fulfilling career that took him all over the world. He worked in the aerospace industry for over 40 years before retiring from Selmet, Inc. in Albany, Oregon, where he served as CEO until his retirement in 2012.

He enjoyed spending his time backpacking, mountain climbing, skiing, golfing, and watching all sports. He rooted for the Seattle Mariners every night.

In lieu of a service, his wishes were to have his ashes spread where he used to backpack at Mt. Jefferson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Gospel Mission of Salem, Oregon in his honor. Condolences may be made with the online obituary at vtgolden.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
