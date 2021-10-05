Grant M. Beattie

January 15, 1971 – October 2, 2021

Grant Matthew Beattie, 50, of Albany, died, October 2, 2021 in Springfield.

Grant was born January 15, 1971, in Fontana, California, the son of Maynard and Peggy (Manser) Beattie. He moved to Oregon as a child residing in La Grande, and other communities, prior to moving to Albany/Lebanon area, where he raised children and made many lifelong friends.

Grant was known for his great charisma, loyal friendships and his love for family.

He gave his whole heart to everything he did and to everyone that knew him. Grant remembered children, he remembered what it was like to be one and did all he could to be a true father and mentor to them. He touched countless lives and made a lasting impression on all of them. He showed his family where to find truth. The days of his years were full of life. We are so thankful we could share some of them with him. Many looked to him as a best friend, but none more than his young son, Keaton.

While he was fighting for his life these past few weeks he was urgent to know his soul's salvation and worker, Doreen Dutton, was instrumental in this process. His family saw the peace that only comes from knowing Jesus come upon Grant through this time.

He is survived by his mother, Peggy Smith, children, Meagan, Mason and Keaton Beattie, brothers, Lincoln and Jefferson Beattie, sisters, Wendy Needham, Rebecca Furman and Melissa Woods. He was preceded in death by his father and sister, April Beattie.

A celebration of his life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 36059 Riverside Dr., Albany, Oregon 97321.

To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.hustonjost.com