Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gurney Blair Haworth
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Gurney Blair Haworth

August 19, 1927 - December 24, 2021

Gurney Blair Haworth, 94, passed away Friday, December 24, at his home in Albany.

The son of George and Caroline Haworth was born on August 19, 1927 in Kirk, Colorado, on a farm with 14 siblings.

The family moved to Oregon in 1945. Gurney served in the Army and after an honorable discharge, he went to work at Southwest Forrest Plywood Company, where he worked for 40 years. In 1957, he married his first love Geri Haworth (McJunkin). They had three children; Tey'a Brown of Hillsboro, John Haworth of Albany and Dianne Parro of Albany. Gurney was preceded in death by his wife Geri (2001).

In 2005, he married his second love Belle Haworth (Weimer) and gained a daughter and son; Denise Douglas of Portland and David Weimer. Gurney was an active member of the Eagles for over fifty years. He enjoyed being on a bowling league, loved to dance, hunt, fish, golf and play cards with family and friends.

He is lovingly survived by his wife, children, 12 grandbabies, four great-grandbabies and three sisters; Doris, Darlene and Madeline. He will be missed beyond measure.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Albany Eagles at 1 p.m. It is a potluck, so please bring your favorite dish.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
12
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Albany Eagles
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Albany.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
darlene abraham ellis,dorothy
February 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results