Gwen L Saari

July 14, 1926 – March 11,2021

Gwen Saari was born July 14, 1926 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to parents Leonard J. Grotte and Gyda Land Grotte.

She attended college in Minot, North Dakota and married Earl Saari on December 9, 1945. Later they moved to Adrian, Oregon where they lived until moving to Bandon, Oregon. They eventually moved to Corvallis, Oregon and remained there throughout their lives.

Gwen attended Oregon State College where she majored in Elementary Education. She received her Master's Degree from Oregon State University. She taught Elementary School in Corvallis. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing bridge, attending music programs, and camping in her younger years. Gwen loved to travel. She enjoyed vacations to Mexico, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Hungary, and various other countries. She enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean, Fiji, and Alaska, and travelled throughout the United States. She spent many weekends and vacations at the Embarcadero on the Oregon Coast, and on their boat salmon fishing in Washington. Many cherished memories were spent here with her children and grandchildren. She passed away peacefully in her home, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Her husband died February 9, 2001. Gwen is survived by daughters: Cathryn Saari House & husband, Marvin of Corvallis and Cynthia Saari Wilken & spouse Marci Wilken of Keizer. Her siblings include R. M. Grotte & wife Diana, of White Salmon, Washington. She is preceded in death by sisters Joan Engen of Northwood, North Dakota, and Arlene Brunton of Helena, Montana. Her grandchildren include: John R MacDonald II & wife Bryn, of Herriman, Utah, Shawn MacDonald & wife Cindi of Portland, Jennifer House Grim & husband Shane of Maricopa, Arizona, Elizabeth Newton Perkins & husband Matthew of Salem, Christopher House, of Keizer, and is preceded in death by grandson Norman Newton, of Keizer. She is survived by many great-grandchildren as well.

A private service will be held on Tuesday, March 23, at McHenry Funeral Home, with limited attendance. Following the service, will be the burial at Oak Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial donations can be made in care of McHenry Funeral Home to: Gwen's Tribute page for The Alzheimer's Association, Evergreen Hospice, or The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation.