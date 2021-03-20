Menu
Gwendolyn Arden Callis
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory - Corvallis
815 NW Buchanan Avenue
Corvallis, OR

Gwendolyn Arden (Greenwood) Callis

Feb. 14, 1929 - Mar. 2, 2021

Gwendolyn Arden Greenwood was born to Lester (Bus) Milton Greenwood and Roberta Mishler Greenwood on February 14, 1929 in Corvallis. She died peacefully in her home in Corvallis on March 9, 2021. She was 92.

She graduated from Corvallis High school in 1946. She married L. Floyd Callis in 1948. Together they had three sons and two daughters. Arden spent her younger years focusing on her family and children, particularly her daughter Cindy who was born with a neuro-muscular disease. Arden and Floyd later divorced.

If you knew Arden, you knew 4 things. She was a great bowler. She loved to watch sports. She was an avid gardener and she LOVED to send birthday cards.

She was a fantastic bowler. She participated in league bowling for many years, and traveled to many bowling tournaments. Arden met her good friend Maggie Blizzard through their mutual interest in bowling. Maggie became her best friend and the two shared a home after Arden's divorce, and they shared many fun adventures together. They enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially following the Seattle Mariners and OSU women's basketball and gymnastics. Arden printed schedules, kept track of scores, wins and losses. She loved it all! They would even travel to Arizona to watch the Mariner spring training. They attended many OSU women's basketball games. On Arden's 80th birthday, the team presented her with an autographed basketball.

Arden had a wonderful green thumb, and her yard was a source of great joy and pride. Her yard was a beautiful oasis of blooms and fragrances of all sorts. Arden could always tell you about what kinds of flowers to plant, when they would bloom and how to care for them. She found great joy in simply puttering around in her yard.

Arden loved to connect with people - ALL people. She could strike up a conversation with anyone, and if you talked with her long enough, she would always ask for your birthdate and your address. She loved sending birthday cards to anyone she could. Her list was extensive. It was her simple and sweet way of letting people know that they were important - that she was thinking of them.

She is survived by: sons Steve Callis (Woodburn, OR) , Jeff (& Karen) Callis (Corvallis, OR), Kirby (& Julie) Callis (Corvallis, OR), sister Judy (Greenwood) Rambo, two nieces, and a nephew. She has 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Arden was preceded in death by her daughters Cynthia Callis Oberg (1988) and Candace Huffaker (2020).

Donations may be made in Arden's name to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice (4600 Evergreen Pl SE Albany, OR 97322). Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan. There will be a private graveside gathering at this time. A celebration of life will be announced sometime this summer.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
March 26, 2021
RIP beautiful friend. Love you Arden. You and Maggie were such a kick! I loved your visits, visiting you, spending time, and our chats. Special people. You are loved and missed. xoxo
Jill Lee
March 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to her whole family. Ardie will always hold a special place in my heart. So many memories: bowling, Jade Garden, gymnastics, the swimming pool at their house, and our shared love of Seth and Candy. Rest easy, Arden. You will be missed.
Jan and Steve Boggs
March 23, 2021
She was a beautiful soul. Rest now, dear heart.
Judy Wall
March 21, 2021
